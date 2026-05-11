CM Vijay approves task force to ensure women’s safety

CHENNAI: Signalling a focus on women’s safety and a crackdown on narcotics networks, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, on his very first day in office, approved the creation of a specialised police unit and sanctioned 65 Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) stations across Tamil Nadu.

The government announced the formation of the Singapenn Sirappu Athiradi Padai (Singapenn Special Strike Force), a dedicated wing aimed at improving women’s safety, besides expanding the ANTF network to all districts.

The strike force will have 36 sanctioned posts. Of these, only the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP), who will head the force, has been newly created. The remaining posts, including one Superintendent of Police, two Deputy Superintendents of Police, four inspectors, eight sub-inspectors and 20 personnel from other ranks, will be filled through redeployment from the existing police force.

The force was created with prevention and protection as its primary and singular goal to improve women’s safety, the order stated. The special wing will identify vulnerable and crime-prone locations, conduct surveillance and deploy personnel in places frequently accessed by women, including bus stands, railway stations and educational institutions. It will also receive complaints related to women’s safety and coordinate rescue operations and awareness initiatives with government departments and NGOs.