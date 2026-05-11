Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Assembly convenes today; newly elected MLAs take oath

Tight security arrangements have been put in place around the Assembly complex in view of the high-profile event.
The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to begin at the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George, Chennai.
The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to begin at the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George, Chennai.Photo | PTI Screengrab.
TNIE online desk
Updated on
1 min read

The first session of the newly elected Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly commenced at Fort St. George in Chennai on Monday, with Pro-Tem Speaker M. V. Karuppaiah administering the oath to the newly elected members, including Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, who took oath as a legislator for the first time after assuming office as Chief Minister following Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s victory in the Assembly election.

MLAs started arriving at the Assembly premises early in the morning carrying their certificates of election issued by the Election Commission. Tight security arrangements have been put in place around the Assembly complex in view of the high-profile event.

The first session of the new Assembly is expected to witness the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker later this week.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been elected leader of the DMK Legislature Party. As the head of the second-largest party in the Assembly, he will serve as the Leader of the Opposition.

The oath-taking ceremony is scheduled to begin at the Assembly Hall in Fort St. George, Chennai.
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Tamil Nadu Assembly
Joseph Vijay
TN CM Vijay