TN Minister Keerthana misses Assembly oath after failing to produce election certificate

Tamil Nadu Minister S Keerthana was unable to take oath as an MLA in the State Assembly on Monday after she failed to present her Certificate of Election, a mandatory requirement for administering the oath.

Assembly Principal Secretary K Srinivasan called out Keerthana’s name and invited her to take oath. She walked towards the podium placed in front of the Chief Minister’s chair, while MLAs taking oath traditionally face the chair of the pro tem speaker.

As she approached the podium, Srinivasan was seen in the live telecast asking her for the certificate by raising his hand. However, she could not produce the document and the exchange between the two was not audible.

Asked about the incident, an official told PTI, "It seems she did not have her certificate of election with her readily. Since she could not submit the certificate, the senior official politely declined to allow her to take oath. She may take oath whenever she submits her certificate of election."

The official added that all MLAs had been instructed to bring their certificates without fail and that the requirement had also been highlighted in a government press note.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and other MLAs submitted their certificates before being administered the oath in accordance with constitutional procedure.

Keerthana, elected from Sivakasi constituency, was the ninth minister in the Cabinet ranking order to be invited for the oath-taking. She defeated Congress candidate Ashokan G by 11,670 votes, while former minister and AIADMK leader KT Rajenthrabhalaji finished third.

The effective strength of the Tamil Nadu Assembly currently stands at 233 after Vijay, who won from both Perambur and Tiruchi East, resigned from the Tiruchi East seat.

(With inputs from PTI)