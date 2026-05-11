Vijay defies Dravidian duopoly

CHENNAI: Shattering the six-decade-long electoral dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam founder-president C Joseph Vijay on Sunday assumed office as the state’s chief minister, scripting a historic rise within just around two years of launching his party.

State Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vijay and his nine-member cabinet in the presence of Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, whose party is now a coalition partner of the TVK.

The nine TVK MLAs-elect who were sworn in as ministers are N Anand, Aadhav Arjuna, K G Arunraj, K A Sengottaiyan, P Venkataramanan, C T R Nirmalkumar, Rajmohan, T K Prabhu and S Keerthana.

Immediately after being sworn in, the 51-year-old signed government orders to create a specialised police unit to improve women’s safety and to sanction 65 Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) stations across Tamil Nadu. He also greenlit the provision of 200 units of free electricity bi-monthly for all domestic consumers with consumption up to 500 units. This was a major poll promise of the TVK chief.

In his first speech as Chief Minister, Vijay said his government would soon release a white paper detailing the exact financial and administrative condition of Tamil Nadu.