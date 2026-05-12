From poll triumph to power: Vijay faces his toughest test now

Tamil Nadu has entered an unfamiliar political phase. The rise of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) from a fledgling political movement to the centre of power marks one of the sharpest disruptions in the state’s post-Dravidian political history. The real challenge before Vijay is no longer electoral success, but governance itself.

TVK is a relatively new movement propelled by charisma, youth mobilisation, anti-establishment sentiment, and the desire for generational change. Electoral momentum, however, does not automatically translate into administrative stability. The transition from mass appeal to institutional governance will determine whether Vijay’s rise becomes a durable political transformation or merely an extraordinary electoral moment.

The first challenge before the new CM is organisational discipline. Rapidly expanding political movements often struggle to manage cadres once power is attained. Vijay must establish clear chains of command, disciplined communication structures, and internal accountability mechanisms. Public displays of indiscipline or the emergence of parallel power centres could quickly weaken the credibility of a government already under intense scrutiny.