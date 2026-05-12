From poll triumph to power: Vijay faces his toughest test now

Tamil Nadu has entered an unfamiliar political phase. The rise of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) from a fledgling political movement to the centre of power marks one of the sharpest disruptions in the state’s post-Dravidian political history. The real challenge before Vijay is no longer electoral success, but governance itself.
TVK is a relatively new movement propelled by charisma, youth mobilisation, anti-establishment sentiment, and the desire for generational change. Electoral momentum, however, does not automatically translate into administrative stability. The transition from mass appeal to institutional governance will determine whether Vijay’s rise becomes a durable political transformation or merely an extraordinary electoral moment.
The first challenge before the new CM is organisational discipline. Rapidly expanding political movements often struggle to manage cadres once power is attained. Vijay must establish clear chains of command, disciplined communication structures, and internal accountability mechanisms. Public displays of indiscipline or the emergence of parallel power centres could quickly weaken the credibility of a government already under intense scrutiny.
Equally important is Vijay’s own transition from campaigner to administrator. Governance demands patience, delegation, consultation, and respect for institutional processes. A first-time CM cannot rely solely on charisma; he must cultivate administrative seriousness and political restraint. This requires surrounding himself not merely with loyalists, but with competent ministers, experienced advisers, economists, and professional bureaucrats.
Tamil Nadu possesses one of India’s strongest administrative systems, and the relationship between the chief minister’s office and the bureaucracy will be central to the government’s success. The early months of the administration will therefore be watched closely for signs of administrative coherence and policy clarity.
Besides, the state appears set for a coalition-style arrangement. Vijay will need to balance consultation with authority, ensuring political coordination without allowing competing centres of influence to emerge. Coalition or support-dependent administrations often become vulnerable not merely during moments of crisis, but through the gradual erosion of internal coordination and political trust.
The present political arrangement is also socially significant. Tamil Nadu has witnessed minority participation in politics before, but executive power at the highest level has largely remained within familiar social frameworks.
Vijay becoming the state’s first Christian CM, while simultaneously drawing support from Dalit-oriented and minority-linked political formations, may indicate the emergence of a more layered social coalition in state politics. Yet, the significance of this moment will ultimately depend on whether representation is matched by credible governance and substantive inclusion.
Tamil Nadu’s welfare-oriented model has historically depended on high public expenditure. Successive governments implemented cash transfer and welfare schemes that were politically effective but fiscally demanding. In this context, Vijay’s administration may need to rethink aspects of welfare delivery itself. Welfare linked to education, public health, women’s economic participation, and skill development may ultimately prove more sustainable than purely consumption-oriented expenditure.
Maintaining a constructive relationship with the union government will also be strategically important. Vijay must avoid both unnecessary confrontation and excessive accommodation. A mature federal approach — cooperating on development while firmly defending Tamil Nadu’s linguistic and constitutional interests — would strengthen both governance credibility and investor confidence.
The Sri Lankan Tamil question and the Katchatheevu dispute continue to resonate deeply, particularly because of recurring tensions between the Sri Lankan Navy and Tamil Nadu’s fishing communities over arrests, fishing rights, and maritime access. Here, rhetorical posturing alone will not suffice. Vijay’s government will need a calibrated approach that combines sustained engagement with the centre and pragmatic diplomacy to protect both livelihoods and regional stability.
Ultimately, Vijay’s greatest challenge is psychological as much as political. Electoral victories create excitement; governance alone creates legitimacy. The political breakthrough has already occurred. The larger question now is whether TVK can transform disruption into durable governance.
Clement Arockiasamy
(The author is a British Chevening Scholar, development professional, and social and public policy analyst)