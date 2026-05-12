TN CM Vijay meets Ve Shanmugam, other AIADMK rebel faction leaders ahead of floor test in Assembly

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday visited AIADMK MLA C Ve Shanmugam at his residence after he led a split in the party, and extended support to the TVK-led government, along with 30 other MLAs.

TVK chief Vijay, who reached Ve Shanmugam's residence as part of a series of meetings with leaders of different political parties ahead of the crucial floor test in the Assembly, was greeted by AIADMK veterans S P Velumani, C Vijayabaskar, Natham Viswanthan and K P Anbalagan with bouquets.

The visit came shortly after the faction led by Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani, extended support to the TVK, along with reportedly 30 MLAs.

Secretariat sources said Shanmugam also met the speaker and submitted a formal letter of support to TVK.

The recent poll debacle has led to a split within the AIADMK, with one faction headed by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy and another by Velumani and Shanmugam.

As AIADMK braces for further upheaval, the party's general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has remained silent regarding his next move.

Meanwhile, Vijay also met leaders of other political parties that had extended support to the TVK, facilitating the formation of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.