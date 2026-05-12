TTV Dhinakaran's AMMK expels lone MLA S Kamaraj for backing TVK in TN Assembly

The AMMK, a constituent of the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday expelled the party's lone MLA, S Kamaraj after he publicly declared support for the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government.

In a statement, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the decision to expel Kamaraj from the party's primary membership was taken because he had acted independently against the party's official stand by expressing support for TVK in the Assembly.

"I hereby inform you that Mr. S. Kamaraj, the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing Mannargudi for the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, has been removed from all his party responsibilities--including his status as a basic member--effective today," Dhinakaran said in a post on X.

Citing reasons, he added, "This action has been taken because Mr. S. Kamaraj, acting unilaterally and in violation of the party's official stance, today expressed his support for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam within the Legislative Assembly."

He further stated that Kamaraj's support for TVK was "in direct contradiction to the party's goals and principles."

The development came within hours of Kamaraj publicly extending support to the Vijay-led government in the Assembly.

Kamaraj had won the Mannargudi Assembly seat in the Tamil Nadu elections by defeating DMK candidate TRB Raja by a margin of 1,566 votes. He secured a total of 68,416 votes in the constituency.