Trust vote today, all eyes on AIADMK

CHENNAI: On the eve of the TVK government’s trust vote in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the internal rift within the AIADMK became official with one group of its legislature party on Tuesday announcing its support for the new government, likely ensuring the sailing is smooth for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

With the other AIADMK faction, led by general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, set to vote against the new dispensation, all eyes will be on Dravidian major as the divide is manifested on the House floor on Wednesday.

The Secretariat was witness to high drama on Tuesday as the group led by former ministers C Ve Shanmugam and S P Velumani said they would back the TVK in the House, despite the whip issued by party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to vote against the TVK in the floor test.

Shanmugam also urged Palaniswami to convene a general council meeting at the earliest to discuss the party’s continued electoral defeats and the corrective measures that need to be taken.

Later speaking to reporters, the former minister accused Palaniswami of proposing to form a government led by him with the support of the party’s arch-rival, the DMK. “Most of the MLAs were appalled at this proposal, as for the past 55 years the AIADMK and DMK have been arch-enemies. The MLAs were not ready to accept this proposal,” Shanmugam said.