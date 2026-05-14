AIADMK rival faction seeks disqualification of EPS, 21 MLAs for voting against TVK govt

CHENNAI: C Vijaya Baskar, AIADMK Whip of the AIADMK legislature party led by CVe Shanmugam group petitioned to Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar to disqualify 22 MLAs, including Edappadi K Palaniswami, for defying a directive to support the TVK government during trust vote.

Talking to reporters after meeting the Speaker, Vijaya Baskar, said, "The legislature party's office-bearers are decided by the majority of MLAs. We have the support of 25 MLAs and the majority. As the Whip of the legislature party, I have sent a directive to all 47 MLAs to vote in favour of the TVK government. But Palaniswami and 21 MLAs have not obeyed my directive. Hence, we have sought their disqualification."

Conversely, SP Velumani, claiming leadership of the legislature party, argued that internal party divisions render the removal of functionaries invalid.