Rival AIADMK factions hold meets; C Ve Shanmugam says will not visit party HQ till group gets justice

Amid escalating tensions within the AIADMK, rival camps led by Edappadi K Palaniswami and two senior leaders on the respective sides held separate discussions on Thursday to chalk out their next steps after the party witnessed cross-voting during the TVK government's floor test.

With Palaniswami having removed rebel leaders and MLAs including C Ve Shanmugam and SP Velumani, the duo at the forefront against him, from their respective party posts, both sides went into a brain storming sessions with their supporters on Thursday.

Amid the simmering tensions in the AIADMK, the party headquarters, Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai, came under a heavy police security cover, apparently in anticipation of trouble.

Violence had broken out and the AIADMK headquarters was targeted and damaged during the heightened differences between Palaniswami and then party leader O Panneerselvam over leadership struggle in 2022.

AIADMK sources here said the Shanmugam-Velumani faction was planning to consider legal options since his group has "more MLAs" than Palaniswami's supporting legislators.

"They (Shanmugam faction) are also planning to once again demand Palaniswami to convene a general council meeting", a senior party functionary said.