EPS removes rebel AIADMK MLAs, including SP Velumani and C Ve Shanmugam, from party posts

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday removed rebel MLAs, including senior leaders, including SP Velumani, C Ve Shanmugam, C Vijayabaskar and Natham R Viswanathan, from their party posts after they voted in favour of the TVK government during the confidence motion in the Assembly.

Although the TVK-led government had the support of 119 MLAs, it won the floor test with 144 votes amid a showdown within the AIADMK, with 25 of its MLAs backing the ruling party.

Palaniswami, who is the AIADMK general secretary, removed all 25 MLAs from party posts and appointed new district secretaries in their place after they defied the party’s diktat issued ahead of the floor test.

Following the floor test, Shanmugam questioned the whip and said party MLAs had not signed any resolution confirming Edappadi K Palaniswami as the legislative party leader.

Addressing a press conference, Shanmugam alleged that the meeting claimed by EPS for the election of the Assembly leader, deputy leader and whip was never held.

He said Vijayabaskar was the AIADMK whip in the Assembly and claimed the party whip could not be appointed directly by the party’s general secretary after EPS had claimed Krishnamoorthy was the party’s whip.

Calling the letter shown by EPS “forged”, the AIADMK MLA claimed there was no party resolution against supporting the TVK during the floor test.

He also asked Palaniswami to produce a copy of the resolution passed at the meeting held to elect the whip.