C Ve Shanmugam says AIADMK rebel faction supported TVK in floor test as both parties have 'same ideology'

AIADMK rebel faction leader C Ve Shanmugam on Wednesday said his party MLAs extended support to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government during the floor test in the Tamil Nadu Assembly as they shared similar ideological opposition to the DMK.

Shanmugam also rejected AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's claim that the rebel faction leaders have been offered "ministerial berths" for supporting the TVK.

"His (Palaniswami) claim is totally false and there is no truth in it. We supported the government since both AIADMK and theTVK have the same ideology; to oppose DMK," Shanmugam said.

"The AIADMK party was founded by the late M G Ramachandran only to uproot the DMK," he added.

The cross-voting by 25 AIADMK MLAs who have rallied behind Shanmugam and another senior leader SP Velumani made the TVK government to significantly improve its tally to 144 in the 234-member House.

The DMK walked out while PMK abstained, and the lone BJP MLA stayed neutral.

Twenty-one other AIADMK MLAs owing allegiance to Palaniswami, besides himself, voted against the government.