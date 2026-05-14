DMK alliance remains strong despite poll setback; TN people still trust combine, says Stalin

The DMK-led alliance remains strong despite falling short of a complete victory in the state election, party president MK Stalin said on Thursday, asserting that the combine continues to enjoy the trust of the people of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Stalin said the alliance securing 1.54 crore votes and 72 seats reflected public confidence in the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK.

“Although the Secular Progressive Alliance led by the DMK worked together to continue taking Tamil Nadu on the path of progress and to prevent the loss of state rights, it could not achieve complete victory in the recently held elections.

"The fact that it has not weakened in strength and won 1.54 crore votes and 72 seats (in total) demonstrates the trust that the people of Tamil Nadu have placed in us,” he said.

Stalin noted that several alliance partners had publicly reaffirmed their commitment to continue their political journey with the DMK after the election results. “This shows the commitment of the allied party leaders to the DMK,” he said.

“Accordingly, we will stand united as principled political parties and continue our journey for the welfare of the people and for statehood as always.

“The strength and fighting spirit to protect Tamil Nadu belongs to us,” the former Chief Minister added.

Stalin also expressed regret over any inconvenience caused to alliance leaders or cadre during the campaign.

“I would like to express my gratitude again for the hard work and cooperation of all of them,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)