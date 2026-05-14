TN CM Vijay, LoP Udhaya trade barbs over mandate after confidence vote

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday took a sharp dig at the Opposition DMK, saying that about 75% of the people had rejected the Dravidian major in the Assembly election. Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin fired back, accusing the CM of ducking the debate inside the House before issuing a statement from home.

In a post on X after the floor test, Vijay rejected Udhayanidhi’s claim in the Assembly that the TVK had not secured a majority. Citing Election Commission data, he claimed the TVK, which contested alone, secured 34.92% of votes, over 10 percentage points more than the DMK’s standalone vote share of 24.19%.

“In absolute numbers, the TVK polled 1.72 crore votes against the DMK’s 1.19 crore, a difference of nearly 53 lakh votes,” Vijay claimed. By the DMK’s own logic of counting rejected votes, he added, 3.68 crore people had rejected the DMK as a standalone party.

Responding to the DMK’s jibe about Vijay contesting in two constituencies, the CM pointed to the margins in Kolathur and other seats, noting that 15 sitting DMK ministers had lost despite the full force of incumbency.

He vowed that his government would deliver on welfare through legislation and policy “without fanfare” and uphold secular social justice as a non-negotiable principle. “Let those rejected by the people hurt us however they wish. Only the service to the people and their welfare matter to us,” Vijay said.