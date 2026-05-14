I take responsibility for this defeat: Stalin vows to rebuild after DMK’s poll loss

DMK President M. K. Stalin on Thursday said he would take full responsibility for the party’s defeat in the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

He announced that a panel would be constituted to examine the reasons for the defeat and submit a report within 20 days.

Stalin also took a swipe at the AIADMK, saying the DMK was mature enough not to lodge its legislators in resorts after the election results.

His remarks referred to the AIADMK shifting its newly elected MLAs to a resort in Puducherry following the May 4 Assembly election results, in which no party secured the required 118-seat majority to form the government on its own.

Addressing district secretaries at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai, Stalin said no party had won a majority to form the government.

“The C Joseph Vijay-led government is now in power due to the support of coalition partners. They formed the government with the backing of the Left parties, VCK and IUML,” he said.

He also said, “Past election results showed that whenever we lost power, we won only a very small number of seats. This time, we won 59 seats. If we add the seats secured by our allies, the tally rises to 73.”