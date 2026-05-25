Truce in sight? AIADMK’s rival groups close in on amicable end

CHENNAI: With the 15-day period for condoning the action of the 25 AIADMK MLAs who defied the party whip and voted in support of the TVK government on May 13 set to expire on May 27, both groups may be heading towards an amicable resolution, as the stakes for both groups have now gone up.

Legal experts have already clarified that only the party leader can choose the office-bearers of the legislative party, and that the act of 25 AIADMK MLAs who supported the TVK government has incurred disqualification.

“Under the anti-defection law, an MLA who votes against the party whip may avoid disqualification if the party formally condones the breach within 15 days, and for that, the MLA should first apologise to the party leadership. This will be followed by a letter to be submitted before the Assembly speaker, as AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has already sought the disqualification of the 25 MLAs,” a senior functionary close to Palaniswami told TNIE.

Another functionary said, “Almost all MLAs in the rival group have agreed to come back. Since many of them have gone to their respective constituencies to thank the people for electing them, they may meet Palaniswami in the coming days.”

Regarding the speculation that Palaniswami was not prepared to ‘condone’ the acts of certain MLAs in the rival group for having “exceeded their limits”, the functionary said, “We expect everything to come to a peaceful conclusion soon.”