AI books in library spark ‘literary scam’ row in TN

A 300-page Tamil book usually costs around Rs 350, he said. However, these books were priced much higher, with most costing over Rs 1,000, while not containing worthwhile information. “When newcomers study these books, they receive incorrect information.

Therefore, these books should be removed from there, and the English books should also be checked. A big scam has occurred at the core. The state government should conduct an inquiry and take legal action against those involved in the scam by forming an inquiry commission,” he urged.

When TNIE visited the library, books titled ‘Naladiyar Vaazhvin Vazhikatti’, ‘Tamil Nadu Paarvai’, and ‘Madurai Kanchi Oru Ilakkiya Payanam’ that Murugan had criticised were not there. Some readers said they searched for these books in the library after the allegations came to light, but could not find them. When asked, library officials said that they did not remove the books from the racks.

Book enthusiast K Sathish, who was at the library, said that when he scanned a few books by Agalvilakku Publishers using Google Lens to find their ISBNs, no results were shown. This did not happen with books by other publishers. Upon reading a few pages in the former’s books, he found them to be lacking meaningful information.

Speaking to TNIE, another member of the selection committee that Murugan was part of said that some committee members had not been involved in the book selection process despite their names being used. “Some members of the committee have been living abroad for the past several years.