Tamil Nadu govt opposes plea in SC seeking ASI takeover of Thirupparankundram temple and hill

The Tamil Nadu government has strongly opposed in the Supreme Court a petition seeking to hand over control of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple and Thirupparankundram Hill to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), as well as changes to the traditional Karthigai Deepam celebrations.

The Karthigai Deepam controversy at the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple in Madurai centres on a dispute over where and by whom the sacred lamp (deepam) should be lit on Thirupparankundram Hill.

For decades, the traditional deepam has been lit at the Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar temple on the lower slopes. Hindu groups have sought permission to light the lamp at the Deepathoon, an ancient stone lamp pillar located higher up the hill, approximately 50 metres from the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya dargah.

In an affidavit filed before a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi, the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department opposed the petition seeking directions to the ASI to take over the temple and Thirupparankundram Hill. It argued that the temple's ownership and existing religious practices had been settled through decades of judicial proceedings.

HR&CE Commissioner TG Vinay said the hill was owned by the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy temple, Thirupparankundram, to the extent recognised by a civil court decree in 1923, which was subsequently restored by the Privy Council in 1931.

The affidavit opposed three reliefs sought by petitioner Hindu Dharma Parishad: handing over the entire temple and hill to the ASI, keeping a lamp burning round the clock at a stone pillar described as the Deepathoon, and illuminating the entire hill with lamps during Karthigai Deepam.

"A title so settled cannot be disturbed, and the administration of a religious endowment entrusted by statute to the HR&CE cannot be wrested away and handed over to the ASI upon a petition that pleads no ground in law and seeks the relief in the teeth of a concluded civil adjudication of title," the affidavit said.

"The department is the statutory custodian and administrator of the temple, and have at all times protected the temple, its properties and the rights of its devotees, including by asserting and defending the title of the temple in the civil courts over the course of a century, by conducting the worship and the festivals of the temple in accordance with the Agamas, and by making every arrangement for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Karthigai Deepam each year in consultation with the police, fire and revenue authorities," it said.