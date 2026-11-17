DMK Deputy General Secretary and MP Kanimozhi on Tuesday urged the National Commission for Women (NCW) to ensure justice for the district collector who has allegedly faced harassment by Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh.

Reacting to the NCW taking suo motu cognisance of the allegations and seeking a report from the state police within seven days, Kanimozhi said state ministers had been repeatedly denying the charges. She expressed hope that the women's panel would intervene to ensure justice for the alleged victim.

“Let’s see. The ministers here are continuously saying ‘no, no’ to the allegations. At least the Women’s Commission should provide justice to the victim,” she added.

The controversy stems from allegations that Vignesh, the MLA from Kallakurichi, sent obscene WhatsApp messages to the collector and visited her residence in an inebriated state.

Following media reports, the NCW sought a detailed action-taken report from the Tamil Nadu DGP within seven days.

Vignesh has denied the charges, dismissing them as “dirty politics” and “rumours” orchestrated by the Opposition.

(With Inputs from PTI)