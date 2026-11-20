CHENNAI: Questioning the rationale behind the Tamil Nadu government’s decision to drop the mega greenfield airport project at Parandur, the Madras High Court on Friday remarked that such big projects cannot be dropped halfway after proceeding with land acquisition and payment of compensation to a certain extent.

The remarks were made by the first Bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan when a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by G Gouthaman challenging the TVK government’s decision to abandon the Rs. 27,000 crore greenfield airport project at Parandur came up for hearing.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the project has been stalled since August 24, 2026, following the announcement of the Chief Minister on the floor of the Assembly.

He noted that 1,700 acres out of 6,400 acres have already been acquired and compensation was paid, but the government has decided to drop the project and later stated that it would look into an alternative site.

“How can you abandon the project halfway when you acquired so many hectares of land and paid the compensation?” the Bench asked Advocate General Vijay Narayan.

It also said the public money can’t be wasted.

“Airports are not constructed merely on your (government of the day) whims and fancies,” it said, adding that airport projects are green-flagged only after accepting the pre-approval feasibility study.