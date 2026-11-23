The Supreme Court on Monday barred the Tamil Nadu government from taking coercive action against SASTRA University in Thanjavur over its alleged encroachment of 31.37 acres of government land.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made absolute its earlier interim order restraining the state from initiating coercive measures against the university. The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to file its response to the university's plea and listed the matter for final hearing.

The bench took note of the submission by senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, appearing for the state government, that Tamil Nadu was not interested in an amicable settlement and wanted its land back.

Appearing for SASTRA, senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Abhishek Singhvi submitted that the university was willing to provide an alternative piece of land to resolve the dispute, but the state government was unwilling to consider the proposal.

On September 21, the apex court had asked the state government to explore the possibility of accepting suitable alternative land in exchange for the 31.37 acres allegedly encroached upon by the university.

Noting that the land was being used by an educational institution serving a public purpose, the bench had also questioned the state's insistence on evicting the university and demolishing the structures.

Earlier, on January 15, the Supreme Court had stayed a Madras High Court order directing SASTRA to vacate the government land in Thanjavur. The bench had observed that the Tamil Nadu government should not turn the dispute into a matter of "prestige".

SASTRA, or Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology & Research Academy, is a private deemed-to-be university located at Thirumalaisamudram in Thanjavur.

(With inputs from PTI)