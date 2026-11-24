CHENNAI: Actor Dhanush is expanding his Narpani Iyakkam (welfare association) to all 234 Assembly constituencies across the state. With the organisation currently having units in 58 organisation districts, it is gearing up to increase the number of organisation district units to over 100 across all 38 revenue districts in the next phase.
Functionaries of Dhanush’s Narpani Iyakkam told TNIE that the actor had instructed them to strengthen the organisation’s grassroots structure. The expansion is part of an effort to transform the actor’s fan base into a structured organisation with a statewide presence.
Although the 43-year-old, who entered the silver screen 25 years ago, has not announced his political aspirations, speculation has been doing the rounds. TVK ministers, former AIADMK ministers and top DMK leaders have not also refrained from responding to his rumoured political entry.
Dhanush recently held a meeting with the movement’s womens’ wing functionaries at a private college in Chennai’s OMR on October 25. The meeting was preceded by an exercise to identify women supporters and induct them into the organisation. On October 14, he held a meeting of district-level functionaries in Coimbatore, where his fan club was formally transformed into a welfare movement.
“Last month, our leader (Dhanush) asked us to expand the movement constituency-wise, establish units in areas where none existed and strengthen the existing structure. We are working towards increasing our presence in the constituencies,” a source close to the actor said.
Although Dhanush has not made any formal announcement about his political aspirations, the organisational expansion has fuelled speculation about his possible entry into electoral politics, as early as the 2027 local body polls. Sources close to the movement said discussions are also under way on identifying potential candidates from among its functionaries and supporters to contest the local body polls.
“We do not want to wait until 2031 (Assembly elections) to make our presence felt. We want to be active in the local body elections. The groundwork has to begin now. If we enter the electoral space early, it will help us build an organisation and understand the political landscape,” a source close to the actor said.
Functionaries believe that building an organisational network early would help the movement establish a political presence beyond fan-related activities. As part of its organisational expansion, Dhanush has also asked functionaries to strengthen the women’s wing.
They also see scope for the emergence of another political force in Dhanush’s Narpani Iyakkam. “TVK has projected itself as the principal challenger to the DMK. If another political force with a substantial support base emerges, the contest need not remain confined to TVK and the DMK. We believe the discourse could change,” the source said.