MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court is hearing a batch of petitions relating to the implementation of the Supreme Court's order, directing the lighting of Karthigai Deepam, as a one-time measure, on the Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

While some of the petitions challenged the prohibitory order issued by the district collector under Section 163 BNSS on Monday, the others sought direction to the authorities to permit devotees to view the lighting of the lamp on the hill and undertake girivalam (circumambulation).

A bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and MD Sumathi agreed to hear the matters at 12.30 pm and orally instructed the District Collector Nishant Krishna and Deputy Commissioner of Police AG Inigo Divyan to be present before the court in person, while the city police commissioner, HR& CE commissioner, and temple trustee board members were told to be present through video conference.

However, when the matter was taken up at 12.30 pm, senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan stated that the Supreme Court has seized of the matter and the petitions ought to be heard only by it. But the judges refused to hear him till the collector appeared before them and passed over the case to 1.15 pm.