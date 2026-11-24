MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Madurai collector and other officials to comply with the Supreme Court order on lighting the ceremonial lamp at Thirupparankundram 'Deepathoon' this evening.

Also, the court ordered the release of all those persons detained by the police under the prohibitory orders.

The case challenging the imposition of Section 163 BNSS was concluded, with a directive to properly implement the Supreme Court’s order regarding the lighting of the 'Karthigai Deepam' atop the pillar at the summit of the Tirupparankundram hill.

The High Court bench which resumed hearing a batch of petitions relating to the implementation of the Supreme Court's order, directing the lighting of Karthigai Deepam, as a one-time measure, on the Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.

Tight security at Thirupparankundram as hilltop Karthigai Deepam preparations begin

Tight security blankets Thiruparankundram Hill on Tuesday as authorities and temple officials complete final preparations for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival, following a Supreme Court interim order.

Under heavy police escort, the traditional copper cauldron, cotton wick, and ghee required for the sacred flame were transported to the hilltop earlier in the day.

Usually, a huge Deepam (lamp) is lit at Uchipillaiyar Temple using these materials.

This year, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to light a Deepam at the disputed 'Deepathoon' stone pillar atop the hill as a one-time interim measure and explicitly clarified that the arrangement does not confer permanent customary rights or alter land ownership claims for lighting Deepam on the pillar.

Festivities at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple commenced with the traditional morning temple car procession.

According to the temple schedule, the Maha Deepam will be lit at 6 pm, followed shortly thereafter by the lighting of the ceremonial "Sokkappanai", a bonfire near the 16-pillared mandapam at the base.

While some of the petitions challenged the prohibitory order issued by the district collector under Section 163 BNSS on Monday, the others sought direction to the authorities to permit devotees to view the lighting of the lamp on the hill and undertake girivalam (circumambulation).