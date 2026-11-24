MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Madurai collector and other officials to comply with the Supreme Court order on lighting the ceremonial lamp at Thirupparankundram 'Deepathoon' this evening.
Also, the court ordered the release of all those persons detained by the police under the prohibitory orders.
The case challenging the imposition of Section 163 BNSS was concluded, with a directive to properly implement the Supreme Court’s order regarding the lighting of the 'Karthigai Deepam' atop the pillar at the summit of the Tirupparankundram hill.
The High Court bench which resumed hearing a batch of petitions relating to the implementation of the Supreme Court's order, directing the lighting of Karthigai Deepam, as a one-time measure, on the Deepathoon atop the Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai.
Tight security at Thirupparankundram as hilltop Karthigai Deepam preparations begin
Tight security blankets Thiruparankundram Hill on Tuesday as authorities and temple officials complete final preparations for the annual Karthigai Deepam festival, following a Supreme Court interim order.
Under heavy police escort, the traditional copper cauldron, cotton wick, and ghee required for the sacred flame were transported to the hilltop earlier in the day.
Usually, a huge Deepam (lamp) is lit at Uchipillaiyar Temple using these materials.
This year, the Supreme Court ordered authorities to light a Deepam at the disputed 'Deepathoon' stone pillar atop the hill as a one-time interim measure and explicitly clarified that the arrangement does not confer permanent customary rights or alter land ownership claims for lighting Deepam on the pillar.
Festivities at the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple commenced with the traditional morning temple car procession.
According to the temple schedule, the Maha Deepam will be lit at 6 pm, followed shortly thereafter by the lighting of the ceremonial "Sokkappanai", a bonfire near the 16-pillared mandapam at the base.
While some of the petitions challenged the prohibitory order issued by the district collector under Section 163 BNSS on Monday, the others sought direction to the authorities to permit devotees to view the lighting of the lamp on the hill and undertake girivalam (circumambulation).
A bench of Justices G. R. Swaminathan and MD Sumathi agreed to hear the matters at 12.30 pm and orally instructed the District Collector Nishant Krishna and Deputy Commissioner of Police AG Inigo Divyan to be present before the court in person, while the city police commissioner, HR& CE commissioner, and temple trustee board members were told to be present through video conference.
However, when the matter was taken up at 12.30 pm, senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan stated that the Supreme Court has seized of the matter and the petitions ought to be heard only by it. But the judges refused to hear him till the collector appeared before them and passed over the case to 1.15 pm.
When the hearing resumed at 1.15 pm, the collector and deputy commissioner appeared before the court. The counsels representing the petitioners placed their arguments. They alleged that in the guise of the prohibitory order, several persons have been arrested and people are being prevented from entering Thiruparankundram or witnessing the lighting of the lamp at the hill.
Senior counsel Gopal reiterated that any matters relating to either implementation or violation of the SC order should be heard only by the SC. He also briefly narrated the steps taken by the collector to implement the SC order. The judges opined that the SC order only pertained to lighting of a lamp on the hilltop and the petitioners were concerned about the matters at the foothills.
Meanwhile, State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan, appearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan in the afternoon, submitted that Tiruppur SP Shrushti Singh has been appointed as the Investigating officer and IG Administration in Police Headquarters Kamini will supervise the investigation.