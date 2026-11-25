CHENNAI: Krishnagiri, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga are emerging as key investment destinations as the State seeks to build manufacturing hubs beyond its established centres.
Krishnagiri leads the latest batch of commitments, with proposed investments of Rs 6,660 crore and 12,300 jobs through 11 MoUs. It accounts for nearly 19 per cent of the 65,786 jobs in the list, more than three times the employment potential of second-ranked Kancheepuram (Rs 4,188 crore, 3,980 jobs, 10 MoUs).
Industries Minister S Keerthana said that the State is now attracting investors to Dharmapuri as Hosur is running short of land availability.
Brazilian electrical equipment maker WEG, which chose Tamil Nadu over Andhra Pradesh for a proposed Rs 2,000 crore global manufacturing investment in Dharmapuri, is a case in point.
Notably, Krishnagiri leads with auto, electronics and engineering projects. TVS Motor's Rs 2,000 crore proposal (1,000 jobs) is the largest by investment, followed by Titan's Rs 1,500 crore (3,000 jobs) and Dhoot Automotive Systems' Rs 1,000 crore (2,000 jobs). Minda Corporation's Rs 400 crore proposal is modest in size but matches Titan's 3,000 jobs, the highest in the district.
Titan, Ascent Circuits, ACNR Solutions and Raana Semiconductors together propose Rs 2,310 crore and 4,300 jobs. Auto-sector MoUs (TVS Motor, Minda and SAA AB Engineering) add Rs 2,600 crore and 5,000 jobs. South Korean steelmaker POSCO (Rs 250 crore, 200 jobs) and engineering firms PMC Hydraulics and Carver Roboweld complete the list.
Two larger proposals that name Krishnagiri among several locations are excluded from its totals: Avigna's Rs 5,000 crore industrial park (Krishnagiri, Chengalpattu and Chennai) and Subam Papers' Rs 983 crore proposal (Tiruvallur and Krishnagiri). The list gives one investment and employment figure for each, without a district split.
Thoothukudi follows with Rs 4,043 crore and 3,756 jobs across nine MoUs. Shipbuilding anchors the list, with the Sanmar Group's Rs 1,950 crore proposal (950 jobs) accounting for nearly half the investment.
Sanmar's commitment gains weight from a larger project planned for the port city. HD Hyundai's shipbuilding arm, HD KSOE, signed a tripartite MoU on April 20, 2026, with National Shipbuilding and Heavy Industries Park Tamil Nadu Limited and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited for a greenfield shipyard at Thoothukudi. The project involves about Rs 38,000 crore ($4 billion) and could create 15,000 direct jobs.
Aerospace and defence is the district's second cluster.
Four rocket and space-defence ventures (OmSpace, Hathor Rockets, Abyom SpaceTech & Defence and Space Zone Defence) together propose Rs 1,070 crore and 1,100 jobs. The rest comprises renewable energy (Allikulam Arka Energy, Rs 312 crore, 830 jobs), food processing (Kings Infra Ventures, Rs 311 crore, 536 jobs), chemicals (DCW, Rs 250 crore, 140 jobs) and prefab construction (Claysys, Rs 150 crore, 200 jobs). Two multi-district MoUs with regard to Thoothukudi are OrbitAID Aerospace (with Chennai; Rs 100 crore, 250 jobs) and Renfra Energy (with Tiruchi; Rs 300 crore, 700 jobs).
Virudhunagar stands out for employment
Four MoUs worth Rs 2,110 crore are expected to generate 4,351 jobs, the second-highest among districts after Krishnagiri, pointing to the potential of labour-intensive industries in the south.
The district's prospects are closely linked to Sivakasi, an established fireworks, printing, packaging and match-making cluster, which is now focusing on technological modernisation and diversification.
This includes a proposed 35-acre Pyrotechnic Common Facility Centre by TIDCO, intended to provide testing, certification, research, automation and skills training, and to help the industry explore defence and space-related applications.
Virudhunagar is also positioning itself as a textile destination through the PM MITRA park, where 23 investors have been allotted 190.44 acres, with proposed investments of Rs 2,192 crore and 15,000 jobs. These figures come from park allotments and are separate from the MoU totals.
Sivaganga, including Karaikudi, has secured five MoUs worth Rs 2,100 crore and 3,325 jobs. A 775.75-acre SIPCOT industrial park at Illupaikudi, Kilathari and Arasanoor, along with land identified at Pallathur, signals an effort to build the infrastructure to attract manufacturers.
JK Fenner (India) leads with Rs 900 crore and 1,650 jobs, about half the district's employment potential.
The rest is aerospace and defence: Polynex (Rs 500 crore, 325 jobs), Xagrotor Tek (Rs 500 crore, 1,000 jobs), US-based JETEXE Aviation Group (Rs 100 crore, 250 jobs) and Pullinam Aerospace Technologies (Rs 100 crore, 100 jobs).
Big Bang Boom Solutions' Rs 1,000 crore proposal, which names Karaikudi and Chennai, is excluded for want of a location-wise split.
Chengalpattu has attracted Rs 3,252 crore through three MoUs but only 800 jobs. Most of the investment comes from Greenbase's Rs 2,650 crore industrial park, which carries 200 jobs; the other two MoUs are R&D centres.
Tiruvallur has seven MoUs worth Rs 2,120 crore and 1,784 jobs. Ranipet has attracted Rs 1,100 crore, and Coimbatore Rs 658 crore through three MoUs and 1,090 jobs.
The district-wise picture remains incomplete
Rs 27,810 crore, nearly 48% of total commitments, and 26,265 jobs sit under 17 multi-district or unallocated projects, including CSE Development's Rs 8,140 crore proposal, JM Baxi's Rs 5,200 crore investment and Avigna's Rs 5,000 crore project.
Others named several locations: Eicher (Kancheepuram and Chennai) and ESR (Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu). One MoU, at Varapatti (Rs 50 crore, 70 jobs), is not mapped to any district.
Overall, the 78 MoUs represent proposed investments of Rs 58,214 crore and 65,786 jobs.