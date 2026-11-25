CHENNAI: Krishnagiri, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Sivaganga are emerging as key investment destinations as the State seeks to build manufacturing hubs beyond its established centres.

Krishnagiri leads the latest batch of commitments, with proposed investments of Rs 6,660 crore and 12,300 jobs through 11 MoUs. It accounts for nearly 19 per cent of the 65,786 jobs in the list, more than three times the employment potential of second-ranked Kancheepuram (Rs 4,188 crore, 3,980 jobs, 10 MoUs).

Industries Minister S Keerthana said that the State is now attracting investors to Dharmapuri as Hosur is running short of land availability.

Brazilian electrical equipment maker WEG, which chose Tamil Nadu over Andhra Pradesh for a proposed Rs 2,000 crore global manufacturing investment in Dharmapuri, is a case in point.

Notably, Krishnagiri leads with auto, electronics and engineering projects. TVS Motor's Rs 2,000 crore proposal (1,000 jobs) is the largest by investment, followed by Titan's Rs 1,500 crore (3,000 jobs) and Dhoot Automotive Systems' Rs 1,000 crore (2,000 jobs). Minda Corporation's Rs 400 crore proposal is modest in size but matches Titan's 3,000 jobs, the highest in the district.

Titan, Ascent Circuits, ACNR Solutions and Raana Semiconductors together propose Rs 2,310 crore and 4,300 jobs. Auto-sector MoUs (TVS Motor, Minda and SAA AB Engineering) add Rs 2,600 crore and 5,000 jobs. South Korean steelmaker POSCO (Rs 250 crore, 200 jobs) and engineering firms PMC Hydraulics and Carver Roboweld complete the list.

Two larger proposals that name Krishnagiri among several locations are excluded from its totals: Avigna's Rs 5,000 crore industrial park (Krishnagiri, Chengalpattu and Chennai) and Subam Papers' Rs 983 crore proposal (Tiruvallur and Krishnagiri). The list gives one investment and employment figure for each, without a district split.

Thoothukudi follows with Rs 4,043 crore and 3,756 jobs across nine MoUs. Shipbuilding anchors the list, with the Sanmar Group's Rs 1,950 crore proposal (950 jobs) accounting for nearly half the investment.