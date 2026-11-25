CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a four-member Internal Complaints Committee to inquire into the woman officer's complaint alleging sexual harassment against Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh.

The committee, headed by senior IAS officer Kakarla Usha, who is Environment Secretary, has been directed to take efforts to complete the enquiry within 60 days and take further course of action as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 on the said complaint.

The members of the committee are: Differently Abled Persons Welfare Secretary S Madhumathi, Law Secretary P Sumathi and Ms Sunitha Joe, an NGO.

The G.O. constituting the committee does not disclose the name of the woman officer who filed the complaint. Section 16 of the POSH Act prohibits the publication or disclosure of the identity and address of the aggrieved woman.

The constitution of the committee follows the Madras High Court's intervention on November 24, when it directed the State government to establish a committee with independent members to inquire into the complaint.

The court also ordered that the police investigation be supervised by a senior officer and sought a report on its progress by November 27.