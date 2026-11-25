Police on Wednesday served a summons on Kallakurichi TVK MLA C Arul Vignesh, asking him to appear for questioning in a harassment case lodged by a woman collector.

A police inspector visited the Kallakurichi legislator's residence to hand over the summons.

The All-Women Police Station in Kallakurichi had registered an FIR under five sections after the woman IAS officer lodged a formal complaint on November 23 alleging that the MLA sent her obscene messages.

The action follows intervention by the Madras High Court on November 24.

Hearing a writ petition, Justice V Lakshminarayanan cautioned the state against shielding anyone and ordered that the probe be supervised by a senior officer.

State Public Prosecutor R John Sathyan informed the court that Tiruppur Superintendent of Police Shristi Singh has been appointed as the Investigating Officer, while Inspector General (Administration) N Kamini will monitor the investigation.

The judge also directed the state to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), including independent members and adjourned the matter to November 27.

Vignesh had earlier dismissed the allegations as "fake news" aimed at tarnishing his and the ruling party's image.

(With inputs from PTI)