The Leader of the Opposition and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday sought that the Governor demand an explanation from the TVK government as to why the complaint submitted on July 31, 2026, concerning the alleged sexual harassment of a woman district Collector by a ruling-party MLA was referred to the ruling party's leadership instead of being forwarded to the police or placed before an Internal Committee.
The party leader also demanded that the Kallakurichi legislator, C Arul Vignesh, be arrested, that all digital evidence be safeguarded, and that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an independent, time-bound investigation.
The LoP also urged Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invoke his constitutional powers under Article 167(b) of the Constitution and seek a comprehensive report from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the law and order situation in the state since June 2026, and the action taken thereon.
According to the representation submitted during his meeting with the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday, the DMK leader specifically asked the Governor to direct the chief minister to account for every major incident cited by the Opposition since July, as well as furnish comparative data on narcotics cases registered by the Tamil Nadu Police since May 2026 against seizures made by central agencies.
In the petition, the DMK leader accused the state machinery of failing to act against ruling-party legislators and functionaries, raising grave concerns over the safety of civil servants and ordinary citizens.
He urged the Governor to discharge his constitutional responsibilities and keep the Union Government informed if the state fails to take corrective action.
A primary focus of the representation is the alleged sexual harassment of a woman District Collector by Vignesh.
Udhayanidhi pointed out that despite the officer submitting a formal complaint to the Chief Secretary on July 31, 2026, no action was taken for nearly four months, and an FIR was registered only after the matter reached the High Court.
He also flagged the Law Minister's public remarks characterising the incident as a "personal matter".
Also, he sought action over the alleged assault by the Deputy Speaker on a citizen who approached him with a petition for drinking water and civic amenities in Thuraiyur, followed by allegations that the Samayapuram Police Inspector coerced the victim into recording a video retracting his complaint.
Noting that at least nine reported deaths involving police detention or judicial custody occurred, he expressed concern over the rising cases of missing children, crimes against women and children, and specific allegations involving ruling-party functionaries in Ayanavaram, Karamadai, and Alandur.
The other demands included seeking action against officials over major drug seizures by central agencies, including 137 kg of methamphetamine in Nagapattinam and 71.24 kg of heroin in Chennai's Madhavaram, as well as the reported arrests of ruling-party functionaries in narcotics cases.
The DMK leader also sought advice to the government to register an FIR naming the Deputy Speaker and others in the assault case, and an independent inquiry into the Samayapuram Police Inspector's alleged coercion of the victim.
Udhayanidhi recommended that the Enforcement Directorate register money laundering cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the Nagapattinam and Madhavaram seizures to attach the proceeds of crime.
The DMK leader also sought a coordinated probe by the DRI, NCB, and NIA to investigate financiers, maritime routes, and any protection offered by elected representatives or officials.
The Governor should advise the state to establish a dedicated cell with a statewide alert mechanism for missing children, report all custodial deaths to the NHRC within 24 hours with mandatory magisterial inquiries and videographed post-mortems, and operationalise the State Security Commission and Police Complaints Authority in line with Supreme Court directives, he said.
(With inputs from PTI)