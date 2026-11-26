The Leader of the Opposition and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Thursday sought that the Governor demand an explanation from the TVK government as to why the complaint submitted on July 31, 2026, concerning the alleged sexual harassment of a woman district Collector by a ruling-party MLA was referred to the ruling party's leadership instead of being forwarded to the police or placed before an Internal Committee.

The party leader also demanded that the Kallakurichi legislator, C Arul Vignesh, be arrested, that all digital evidence be safeguarded, and that the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an independent, time-bound investigation.

The LoP also urged Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to invoke his constitutional powers under Article 167(b) of the Constitution and seek a comprehensive report from Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on the law and order situation in the state since June 2026, and the action taken thereon.

According to the representation submitted during his meeting with the Governor at Lok Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday, the DMK leader specifically asked the Governor to direct the chief minister to account for every major incident cited by the Opposition since July, as well as furnish comparative data on narcotics cases registered by the Tamil Nadu Police since May 2026 against seizures made by central agencies.

In the petition, the DMK leader accused the state machinery of failing to act against ruling-party legislators and functionaries, raising grave concerns over the safety of civil servants and ordinary citizens.

He urged the Governor to discharge his constitutional responsibilities and keep the Union Government informed if the state fails to take corrective action.

A primary focus of the representation is the alleged sexual harassment of a woman District Collector by Vignesh.