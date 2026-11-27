The Madras High Court on Friday cleared the way for by-elections in Ambasamudram and Perundurai, where the sitting AIADMK MLAs resigned and joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), but deferred polls in three other constituencies pending the disposal of election petitions.

The court directed that bypolls in Tiruchi East, Viralimalai and Karur can be held only after the election court considers pleas seeking to declare the petitioners elected under Section 84 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Bench passed the order on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate K Venkatachalapathy. The Bench had reserved its verdict on October 1.

The dispute arose after Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay vacated the Tiruchi East Assembly seat, choosing to retain Perambur, from where he was also elected in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The seats in Ambasamudram, Perundurai, Viralimalai and Karur fell vacant after the AIADMK MLAs elected from these constituencies resigned and joined the TVK.

The petitioner had approached the High Court seeking a direction to restrain the Election Commission of India (ECI) from notifying by-elections until the election petitions challenging the victories of the former MLAs were decided.

In Tiruchi East, defeated DMK candidate S Inigo Irudayaraj has challenged Vijay's election and sought to be declared the winner. The petitioner argued that holding a bypoll before the election petition was decided could result in two candidates staking claim to the same seat.

The ECI had told the court that it would wait for the election petitions to be decided, citing a Supreme Court precedent that allows bypolls to be deferred when a rival candidate has sought to be declared elected.

Vijay, meanwhile, had sought the lifting of an interim order passed on July 10 restraining the ECI from notifying the five bypolls. He argued that an indefinite delay would leave lakhs of voters without elected representatives.

The High Court had imposed the interim restraint on all five constituencies on July 10. Subsequently, the election petition relating to Perundurai was dismissed by a single judge on September 8.

With Friday's ruling, the ECI can proceed with by-elections in Ambasamudram and Perundurai, while polls in the remaining three constituencies will have to await the election court's consideration of the pleas seeking alternative relief.