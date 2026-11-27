Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA C Arul Vignesh has been arrested in connection with allegations of sending obscene messages to Kallakurichi District Collector J E Padmaja.

The 36-year-old legislator was arrested from his residence on Friday evening, four days after the Collector lodged a formal complaint on November 23. Police personnel were deployed in strength around his residence and office following the registration of the FIR.

The controversy erupted after allegations surfaced that the legislator had sent inappropriate messages to the woman IAS officer and behaved inappropriately towards her.

The Collector subsequently lodged a formal complaint with Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police Shahnaz I on November 23. Following the complaint, the Kallakurichi All-Women Police registered a case against the MLA under five legal provisions.

The MLA has been booked under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Sections 75, 78, 79 and 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to sexual harassment, stalking, insulting the modesty of a woman and obstructing a public servant from discharging her duty.

The allegations had earlier been brought to public attention by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, triggering demands from opposition parties, including the DMK and AIADMK, for action against the legislator.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) had also taken suo motu cognisance of the allegations and sought an impartial investigation.

The Madras High Court intervened in the matter, directing the State government to ensure a fair investigation under the supervision of senior police officers.

The Tamil Nadu government constituted the four-member ICC following the complaint submitted by the Collector to Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar on November 23. The committee is headed by Additional Chief Secretary Kakarla Usha, while Differently Abled Persons Welfare Secretary S Madumathi, Law Secretary P Sumathi and Sunitha Joe, representing an NGO, are its members.