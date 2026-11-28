Preparations are underway at Thirupparankundram Hill for the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar on Saturday, with CRPF personnel assuming full control of security and surveillance at the hill.

Temporary platform and scaffolding construction has begun around the Deepathoon atop the Hill this morning, in preparation for the court-ordered Karthigai Deepam ceremony.

Workers are erecting a temporary platform and scaffolding around the stone pillar to facilitate safe access for the temple priests (sthanikars) and court-appointed receivers when placing and lighting the ceremonial cauldron.

The preparations are taking place under the direct security cover of the newly deployed CRPF personnel, who have cordoned off the required 50-metre buffer zone around the nearby Sikandar Badusha Dargah.

BJP leaders Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, L Murugan, and Nainar Nagenthran, besides Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara Subramaniam, along with other leaders who were earlier prevented from visiting Thirupparankundram by the local police on November 24, are visiting the Hill today to participate in the lamp lighting.

The CRPF personnel assumed full security and surveillance control over Thirupparankundram Hill early Saturday morning following a Supreme Court directive, arriving at the foothills to a warm reception from residents and devotees who showered the troops and their vehicles with flower petals.

One company of the CRPF accompanied by Rapid Action Force (RAF) units, disembarked near the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple complex overnight and began establishing perimeter checkpoints along the hilltop pathways.

Local villagers and temple devotees gathered near the foothill to greet the central forces, tossing pink flower petals onto personnel and convoy vehicles.

Speaking to reporters at the site, residents described the central security takeover as the culmination of a "100-year struggle" to safeguard their traditional rights, alleging that state police had previously failed to facilitate the ritual.