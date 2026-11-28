Preparations are underway at Thirupparankundram Hill for the ceremonial lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar on Saturday, with CRPF personnel assuming full control of security and surveillance at the hill.
Temporary platform and scaffolding construction has begun around the Deepathoon atop the Hill this morning, in preparation for the court-ordered Karthigai Deepam ceremony.
Workers are erecting a temporary platform and scaffolding around the stone pillar to facilitate safe access for the temple priests (sthanikars) and court-appointed receivers when placing and lighting the ceremonial cauldron.
The preparations are taking place under the direct security cover of the newly deployed CRPF personnel, who have cordoned off the required 50-metre buffer zone around the nearby Sikandar Badusha Dargah.
BJP leaders Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, L Murugan, and Nainar Nagenthran, besides Hindu Munnani state president Kadeswara Subramaniam, along with other leaders who were earlier prevented from visiting Thirupparankundram by the local police on November 24, are visiting the Hill today to participate in the lamp lighting.
The CRPF personnel assumed full security and surveillance control over Thirupparankundram Hill early Saturday morning following a Supreme Court directive, arriving at the foothills to a warm reception from residents and devotees who showered the troops and their vehicles with flower petals.
One company of the CRPF accompanied by Rapid Action Force (RAF) units, disembarked near the Arulmigu Subramania Swamy Temple complex overnight and began establishing perimeter checkpoints along the hilltop pathways.
Local villagers and temple devotees gathered near the foothill to greet the central forces, tossing pink flower petals onto personnel and convoy vehicles.
Speaking to reporters at the site, residents described the central security takeover as the culmination of a "100-year struggle" to safeguard their traditional rights, alleging that state police had previously failed to facilitate the ritual.
A senior CRPF official confirmed at the scene that one company has been stationed in the area and is awaiting further operational instructions from higher authorities ahead of the evening's ceremony.
The deployment comes after a Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi ordered central forces to secure the Sri Subramania Swamy Temple, the nearby Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah, and the entire hill.
The apex court's intervention followed the non-lighting of the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar on November 24 when the lamp was instead lit at its customary spot near the Uchipillaiyar Temple despite an earlier interim court order.
The CRPF personnel have been deployed at the Dargah as a precaution to ensure protection of the Muslim devotees, sources said.
Meanwhile, over hundred Muslim visitors, including locals and pilgrims from neighbouring Keralam gathered at the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah atop Thirupparankundram Hill on Saturday morning and offered prayers.
The visitors began queuing at the foothill around 6.15 am to ascend the hill for special prayers at the shrine, which is an active Sufi dargah and mosque, sources said.
Another batch of over 100 visitors was also expected to arrive during the day.
The gathering took place on the same day as the Supreme Court-ordered Karthigai Deepam lighting at the nearby Deepathoon stone pillar today, following heightened tensions and restrictions around the hilltop over the past few days.
During Friday's hearing, senior counsel for the dargah informed the Supreme Court that roughly 100 to 200 members routinely visit the dargah, with the annual Urus (Santhanakoodu) festival scheduled separately for December 10.
The CRPF personnel who have been deployed following the Supreme Court's directive, and also the local police are regulating movement on the hill recording visitor details and conducting security checks at the base while ensuring that pilgrims visiting the dargah have unobstructed access to offer their prayers alongside the temple preparations for lighting the ceremonial Karthigai deepam lamp.
(With inputs from PTI)