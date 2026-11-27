The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed Deepathoon pillar on Thiruparankundram hill on Saturday, (November 28), and suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple over alleged non-compliance with its earlier order.

Taking a serious view of the alleged defiance, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said the conduct of Tamil Nadu authorities prima facie reflected "administrative chaos" and that the situation needed to be dealt with an "iron hand".

"There is prima facie administrative chaos in the State of Tamil Nadu, at least in Madurai District. The executive authorities seem to have acted on the dictates of their political bosses," the bench remarked.

The court directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide security to both the temple and the Dargah to ensure that the ceremony takes place without disturbance. It also appointed former Madras High Court judges Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban as receivers to oversee the temple administration and ensure compliance with its directions.

The bench vacated its earlier stay on the Madras High Court's findings on Deepathoon, while clarifying that the safeguards for the Dargah would continue. It also directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to file an affidavit explaining the sequence of events and produce relevant communications and emails. The Chief Secretary was asked to remain personally present at the next hearing.

The order came while hearing contempt petitions alleging wilful non-compliance with the Supreme Court's November 20 order, which had permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon, the traditional lamp pillar on Thiruparankundram hill.

The bench rejected a preliminary status report submitted by the Madurai Collector, describing it as "shedding crocodile tears". It also issued contempt notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Secretary and Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Madurai District Collector, Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Police, temple authorities and others over the alleged violation of its November 20 order.