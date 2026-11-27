The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the disputed Deepathoon pillar on Thiruparankundram hill on Saturday, (November 28), and suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple over alleged non-compliance with its earlier order.
Taking a serious view of the alleged defiance, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said the conduct of Tamil Nadu authorities prima facie reflected "administrative chaos" and that the situation needed to be dealt with an "iron hand".
"There is prima facie administrative chaos in the State of Tamil Nadu, at least in Madurai District. The executive authorities seem to have acted on the dictates of their political bosses," the bench remarked.
The court directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide security to both the temple and the Dargah to ensure that the ceremony takes place without disturbance. It also appointed former Madras High Court judges Justices S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban as receivers to oversee the temple administration and ensure compliance with its directions.
The bench vacated its earlier stay on the Madras High Court's findings on Deepathoon, while clarifying that the safeguards for the Dargah would continue. It also directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to file an affidavit explaining the sequence of events and produce relevant communications and emails. The Chief Secretary was asked to remain personally present at the next hearing.
The order came while hearing contempt petitions alleging wilful non-compliance with the Supreme Court's November 20 order, which had permitted the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at Deepathoon, the traditional lamp pillar on Thiruparankundram hill.
The bench rejected a preliminary status report submitted by the Madurai Collector, describing it as "shedding crocodile tears". It also issued contempt notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Secretary and Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Madurai District Collector, Commissioner of Police, Superintendent of Police, temple authorities and others over the alleged violation of its November 20 order.
The contempt petitions named officials including Madurai Collector, Police Commissioner S Rajendran, Commissioner TG Vinay and the temple's Executive Officer. They alleged that the authorities had wilfully failed to comply with the court's direction and prevented the lighting of the Deepam.
The Supreme Court said its November 20 order was unambiguous and binding on all authorities. "Its orders cannot be treated as mere suggestions. Once the highest court of the country passes an order, it is binding on all authorities, and any deliberate disobedience amounts to contempt. The chain of events that has unfolded in the instant case would indicate that the executive authorities seem to have acted at the dictates of their political bosses," it said.
The bench directed the district administration and police to ensure that the lamp was lit on Saturday without obstruction, provide adequate security and facilitate the peaceful conduct of the ritual. It also warned that no official or trustee should create any hindrance and that any further attempt to disobey its order would invite strict action.
The suspension of the temple trustees will remain in force until further orders. The court said the temple administration would function under the supervision of the appointed receivers to ensure compliance with its directions.
During the hearing, senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar, appearing for one of the contempt petitioners, argued that the Collector's claim that the temple's Board of Trustees had not permitted the lighting of the lamp should be disregarded, as its members were political appointees.
"Collector was also to consult Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in this regard. The onus has been completely let down. The preliminary report is like a confession. They did everything except for the lamp being lit. The only reason is board of trustees not giving permission. The board has never contested the matter," Krishnakumar said.
"They are bound by the order of the court. The collector wants the court to believe he did everything. There were proceedings in High Court. Now, the collector has it in him to say he wrote an email in the afternoon and asks board to participate. Board of trustees are political appointees constituted on November 13," he said.
He also alleged that the ASI and the Sthanikars had not been consulted.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI, described the matter as a case of aggravated contempt by the state administration.
"Something very very disturbing has taken place. There has been request by one set of litigants to light the lamp, another set opposed it. The aggrieved party came here, court did pass an order. The court also assigned duties," he said.
"The persons whom the court trusted were government appointees. They are not believers. We have a report from the local person of ASI who was present there through out. The person who signs is the superintending archeologists. The collector's meeting was ultimately a cloak," he added.
Mehta claimed that the ASI team was stopped by the local police at 3 pm and was not allowed to approach the lamp.
"This is a case of aggravated contempt and administrative arrogance. The government has been opposing from the beginning. The court then permitted lighting with certain safeguards," he said.
"The next day they filed a review. However pendency of review does not mean they do not comply with directions. There are two contempt civil and criminal. I am on the criminal contempt. Conventionally understood, criminal contempt happens in the presence of the judges. If one set of litigants in a pre-determined way do not comply, that is criminal contempt," he said.
Mehta further argued that the contempt should be purged by lighting the lamp before the court heard the state government's submissions.
Thiruparankundram is one of the six abodes of Lord Murugan and holds religious significance for devotees in Tamil Nadu and across the country. The lighting of the Deepam at Deepathoon is a long-standing tradition, and devotees and Hindu organisations had been demanding its restoration.
The lamp was not lit at Deepathoon on November 24 despite the Supreme Court's November 20 order. It was lit only at the customary Uchipillaiyar mandapam.
The court stressed that the celebrations must be conducted peacefully and in accordance with the law, directing the authorities to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.
The matter will be heard further to examine the contempt allegations and the explanations submitted by the officials.