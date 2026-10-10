TVK gets twin boost to face future battles against DMK

CHENNAI: The twin bypoll victories have given the ruling TVK a boost to face bypolls to other vacant seats, while DMK finishing second in both constituencies without an alliance has put pressure on the AIADMK, which came third in both seats. For TVK, the victories suggest that there is no major anti-incumbency against the government in these constituencies as defectors from the AIADMK have won. For the DMK, the results offer a morale boost and an opportunity to challenge the TVK as a strong principal opposition party — without most of its former allies who are now in the TVK camp.

In Dharapuram, TVK’s votes increased from 46,438 in the Assembly election to 66,841 in the bypoll, while in Madurantakam, they rose from 62,090 to 74,048.

Political analyst and assistant professor Sunilkumar said that the victories could encourage TVK to give tickets to more leaders who resign from other parties and join TVK.

But the results also raise a question: how much of TVK’s success comes from Vijay’s popularity and how much from the local networks of the candidates? Sunilkumar said TVK was moving beyond Vijay’s personal appeal and beginning to speak the language of established Dravidian parties.