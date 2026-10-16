I had warned Stalin of conspiracy to defeat him in Kolathur: Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls contributed to DMK president MK Stalin’s defeat in Kolathur and said he had warned the DMK president before the Assembly election about a possible conspiracy to defeat him. Stalin lost to TVK’s VS Babu by a margin of 8,795 votes.

“When I met Stalin, I told him, ‘Anna, there seems to be a problem in Kolathur. Why don’t you contest from another constituency?’ But Sekarbabu (former minister) told him that the SIR was being conducted properly and there would be no problem,” Thirumavalavan said, speaking at an INDIA bloc protest in Egmore demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Thirumavalavan said a person had contacted him repeatedly before the election, warning that efforts were under way to defeat Stalin in Kolathur. He said he had arranged for the person to speak to former minister PK Sekarbabu and subsequently raised the issue directly with Stalin.

“I am saying this now not to accuse anyone, but to sound a warning,” he said, adding that he had reiterated his concerns to both Stalin and Sekarbabu, but they had not accepted his apprehensions.

Referring to the electoral roll revision, Thirumavalavan claimed that around one lakh voters had been deleted in Kolathur, while the number of deceased voters in the constituency was around 20,000. He said nearly 97 lakh names had been deleted across Tamil Nadu, alleging that the exercise undermined democracy.