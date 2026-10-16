Kolkata-based lottery firm gave Rs 260 crore to DMK, AIADMK in 2025-26: EC filings

A Kolkata-based lottery firm donated Rs 260 crore to Tamil Nadu's two principal political rivals, the DMK and AIADMK, in 2025-26, more than doubling its contributions to the parties from the previous financial year, according to disclosures submitted to the Election Commission.

The firm accounted for nearly 74 per cent of the combined contributions of Rs 352.55 crore reported by the two parties in 2025-26, highlighting the extent to which their political funding was concentrated in the hands of a single donor.

Tiger Associates, which contributed Rs 110 crore to the two parties in 2024-25, gave Rs 135 crore to the AIADMK and Rs 125 crore to the DMK in 2025-26. Its combined contributions to the parties over the two financial years thus reached Rs 370 crore.

The AIADMK's contribution report shows that Tiger Associates, linked to lottery magnate Santiago Martin through a common business associate, made six transfers totalling Rs 135 crore during the financial year.

The firm accounted for nearly 84 per cent of the AIADMK's total contributions of Rs 161.36 crore.

The DMK's disclosure records 14 contributions totalling Rs 125 crore from Tiger Associates, representing more than 65 per cent of the party's total contributions of Rs 191.19 crore.

Tiger Associates' designated partner, Subbayan Nagarajan, is a longtime associate of Martin, with corporate records showing that the two are also partners in another firm.

Martin's company, Future Gaming and Hotel Services, had emerged as the largest purchaser of electoral bonds before the Supreme Court struck down the scheme in February 2024.