Tamil Nadu moves SC against HC order quashing charges against three in Kavin honour killing case

NEW DELHI: The Tamil Nadu government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging the Madras High Court's September 29 order quashing the chargesheet against three accused in the honour killing of Kavin in Tirunelveli last year.

The appeal filed in the top court stated that the High Court failed to appreciate that honour killings involve collective family decisions and that charges cannot be quashed merely because weapons were not recovered from particular accused.

The state government challenged the September 29, 2026, order of the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC discharging K. Saravanan and Krishnakumari, suspended police sub-inspectors and parents of the prime accused, Surjith.

It is expected that the top court is likely to take up the matter very soon. A source in the Registry told TNIE that the matter is very sensitive and that the court will take an urgent call on it. She, however, refused to divulge more on this.