Nine industrial parks to be formed for bizwomen in eight districts in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government will set up nine industrial parks for women entrepreneurs in eight districts, covering 108.28 acres at a total cost of Rs 237.56 crore, MSME Minister P Mathan Raja said in the Assembly on Tuesday. The parks are expected to create around 5,100 jobs.

The industrial parks will be developed through the SIDCO to provide land and infrastructure for women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Chennai will get the biggest park at Madhavaram, spread over 7.73 acres for Rs 115.43 crore. In Tirunelveli, a park will be set up at Narasinganallur on 15 acres at Rs 47.13 crore. Salem’s Periya Seeragapadi will also get a 15-acre park at Rs 18.3 crore.

In Madurai, the Thiruvathavur park will cover 17.3 acres and will be developed at Rs 17.44 crore. Tiruchy will have two parks — one at Suriyur on 10 acres at Rs 3.13 crore and another at Manapparai on 15 acres at Rs 15.60 crore. The remaining parks will be at Minnur in Tirupattur (8.25 acres, Rs 8.84 crore), Sankarapperi in Thoothukudi (10 acres, Rs 3.7 crore) and Palayapatti in Thanjavur (10 acres, Rs 8 crore).

The government will also establish five new industrial estates in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram on 234.38 acres at Rs 171.39 crore to meet the demand for industrial space from MSMEs in Chennai and neighbouring areas, with an aim to to generate over 10,000 jobs.