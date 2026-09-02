PIL on missing persons in Nepal: Madras HC seeks status report from Centre, Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre and the Tamil Nadu governments to file status reports on the number of persons who visited Nepal during the August 26 flash floods and the progress made in the rescue operations to trace the missing persons.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan issued the directions while hearing a public interest litigation petition seeking coordinated steps to trace the missing persons, including a retired judge of the Madras High Court, Justice V Sivagnanam.

The bench granted a week for the respondent authorities to file the report.

Tamil Nadu Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that as many as 305 persons from the state visited Nepal during the calamity and, of them, 220 have been rescued so far and sent back.

Full-fledged efforts are on to trace the remaining persons.

He told the court the family members of these remaining persons, including the retired judge, have been taken to the Nepal capital by the state government, which bears the travel costs, so as to provide them first-hand updates on the rescue works and identify the rescued/missing persons.