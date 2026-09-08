Stalin questions 'dignity' of TN Assembly proceedings; DMK slams CM Vijay over MISA jibe

With the Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessing a ruckus and the eventual eviction of DMK MLAs on Tuesday, party chief MK Stalin questioned the way the proceedings were being conducted.

Speaking to journalists at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, where DMK legislators assembled after being evicted from the House, Stalin was asked whether the current Assembly was being conducted with "dignity".

"You are asking the question yourself whether it is being conducted with dignity. It is being run in such a manner that it warrants that very question," Stalin replied.

Earlier in the day, following the ruckus over certain references made by Vijay regarding the DMK in the House on Monday, Speaker JCD Prabhakar ordered the eviction of the main opposition party's MLAs.

Meanwhile, senior DMK leader EV Velu alleged that Vijay had violated Assembly Rule 92, which explicitly bars debates on matters pending before a court of law.

Addressing a press conference, the former minister said the opposition had listened patiently while the chief minister spoke. However, the CM then referred to an ongoing Enforcement Directorate (ED) case and read out an affidavit in the House, "violating" established rules.

The DMK leader further alleged that the chief minister went on to mock the DMK leadership's incarceration under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency, using theatrical body language and gestures to trivialise the "sacrifices of DMK veterans".