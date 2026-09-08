Vijay defends ‘broken jaw’ gesture in TN Assembly after DMK flak, calls it ‘involuntary’

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday said that his body language of touching his jaw as if to lift it during his response to the police department’s grant request in the Legislative Assembly on Monday was "involuntary" and "completely unintentional".

Referring to his expression in the State Assembly on September 7, when he targeted the main opposition DMK over alleged corruption based on official ED documents and the Sarkaria Commission report of the 1970s, Vijay in a statement said: "My body langauge was an involuntary expression. I would like to make it known that it was not in any way intentional."

Further, he said: "Therefore, I kindly request that it should not be interpreted as an act intended to hurt anyone's feelings on a personal level."