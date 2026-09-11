'Ancestral rights to this land': Coastal communities oppose TVK's new Secretariat-Assembly plan

The Tamil Nadu government's proposal for a new Secretariat-Assembly complex at Pattinapakkam here has triggered a backlash from local fishing communities, along with criticism from political parties.

Fisherfolk across 12 hamlets have announced mass protests over the Rs 1,200 crore project if the government decides to go ahead with it.

Residents of the coastal villages, along with environmentalists and political party leaders, are demanding an immediate halt to the project, citing its potential impact on livelihoods, local infrastructure and coastal ecology.

For those in the Pattinapakkam and Marina Loop Road areas, the proposed 26-acre complex represents a direct threat to their survival. More than 1,500 fishing families rely on these ancestral lands to anchor boats, mend nets, dry fish and run daily markets.

"We have legal documents and ancestral rights to this land," stated a local community representative.

"Construction will block our access to the sea. When high-level administrative hubs are built, our presence gets labeled as unhygienic or a nuisance. We fear displacement to distant suburbs like Kannagi Nagar, which will destroy our social and economic fabric," the residents said.

They pointed to broken past promises, noting that parts of the land were originally designated for fishermen relocated in 1958, commitments that remain unfulfilled.

Frustration has mounted over the lack of representation, with locals reporting that elected representatives have ignored their grievances despite initial hunger strikes and demonstrations.