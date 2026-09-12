DMK stages statewide protests against CM Vijay over alleged remarks on Karunanidhi, Stalin

The main opposition DMK staged protests across the state on Saturday, condemning Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over his alleged "scurrilous remarks" against late party patriarch M Karunanidhi and party president M K Stalin.

Senior leader PK Sekar Babu, leading the protest here, praised Stalin for his "sacrifices, personality, and for being humane," and also lauded him as "Mr Clean," who followed ethics and values.

Such an unblemished leader was targeted in the Assembly by the TVK-led government and DMK objected to Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar's claims vis-a-vis Stalin's incarceration during the infamous Emergency (1975-77), he said.

Babu dismissed CM Vijay's recent allegations of corruption during the DMK regimes led by Karunanidhi and Stalin as mere "cinema style dialogues delivered for about an hour," in the Assembly.

It was objected by the DMK in the House and permission was not granted for Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin to respond to allegations, he claimed adding, "the DMK is an injured tiger that is standing in the field and one day, everything will be paid back in the same coin."