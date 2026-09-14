DMK questions TVK government’s investment claims, mocks CM Vijay’s London visit

The Opposition DMK on Monday questioned the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government’s claim of attracting investments worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore within 100 days of assuming office, and alleged that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s ongoing visit to London was not primarily aimed at attracting investments.
In an editorial published in its Tamil daily Murasoli, the DMK alleged that new investment proposals in Tamil Nadu had declined by 74.5% in the first quarter of 2026 and claimed that the State’s ranking in attracting investments had fallen from sixth to 17th.
The DMK also alleged that industrial investments were shifting towards Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, and slammed the TVK government for dropping the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur near Chennai.
The project, which had been opposed by the TVK before the Assembly elections over concerns relating to farmers, agricultural land and water bodies, was recently scrapped by the government.
The DMK also questioned the TVK government’s claim that investments exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore had been secured during its first 100 days in office, with employment opportunities for 1,21,788 people.
It referred to the ‘Vetri Tamil Nadu Investors Meet’ held in Chennai on August 13, where the Industries Department said 97 memoranda of understanding involving Rs 67,452 crore in investments were signed, with the potential to generate 1,06,998 jobs.
“None of these is true,” the DMK alleged, while questioning why the investors’ meet was not open to the media if the government had secured such substantial investments.
The party also alleged that the government had failed to provide a clear picture of the investments secured and was using the investors’ meet to “conceal” the State’s declining industrial performance.
The DMK also targeted CM Vijay over his visit to London, which the government has projected as an effort to attract investments to Tamil Nadu.
The party alleged that the Chief Minister had travelled to London to watch a car race rather than to hold substantive investment discussions.
“If investments are to be attracted from abroad, the Chief Minister’s trip is usually planned only after multiple rounds of discussions involving ministers and officials,” the Murasoli editorial said.
The DMK alleged that Vijay had undertaken the trip without adequate groundwork and mocked the claim that his visit was intended to attract investments.
The Opposition party also criticised Industries Minister S. Keerthana, alleging that the department had failed to bring in fresh investments and that existing companies could look at moving out of the State.
(With inputs from PTI)