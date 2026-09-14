DMK questions TVK government’s investment claims, mocks CM Vijay’s London visit

The Opposition DMK on Monday questioned the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government’s claim of attracting investments worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore within 100 days of assuming office, and alleged that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s ongoing visit to London was not primarily aimed at attracting investments.

In an editorial published in its Tamil daily Murasoli, the DMK alleged that new investment proposals in Tamil Nadu had declined by 74.5% in the first quarter of 2026 and claimed that the State’s ranking in attracting investments had fallen from sixth to 17th.

The DMK also alleged that industrial investments were shifting towards Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana, and slammed the TVK government for dropping the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur near Chennai.

The project, which had been opposed by the TVK before the Assembly elections over concerns relating to farmers, agricultural land and water bodies, was recently scrapped by the government.