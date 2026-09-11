DMK dubs TVK bloc 'opportunistic cash box alliance', mocks Vijay for joining parties he once mocked

The main opposition DMK on Friday dubbed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay an "opportunist" and mocked the ruling TVK, saying the alliance it has formed now is one without a conscience, an "Opportunistic Cash Box Alliance".

Since Vijay has joined hands with the very parties he once dismissed as "and others", he has become one among the "and others".

DMK's Tamil mouthpiece 'Murasoli', referring to the TVK-led combine being named the Secular Social Justice Victory Front, said: "look at their faces." Apparently, it was referring to the alliance leaders of the ruling party.

It said Vijay has now brought together all the very parties he labelled as "cash-box alliance parties" before the Assembly polls. "Going by Vijay's own words, should not they now be called the cash box alliance parties."

Vijay was the very person who thought these parties were not even worthy of being named. He dismissed them simply as "and others". Now, he is showing a "thumbs up" sign after bringing together these very "and others".

The DMK newspaper, in its editorial on September 11, 2026, said the CM has now become one of the "and others" as he has joined forces with the rest of the "and others".

Vijay once said, "If you just walk past the gates of Arivalayam, they will call those parties inside and hand them seats."

Today, Vijay sits on the chief minister's chair supported by the very parties that earned their right to enter the legislative assembly by walking through those gates. He has conducted a photo shoot with the same parties outside the gate of the TVK headquarters at Panaiyur, it claimed.

The chief minister had also ranted that the "Congress party has been sold out to the DMK." Now, what did Vijay give in exchange to "buy" the Congress party, it asked.