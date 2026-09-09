TN CM Vijay-led TVK alliance formally named 'Secular Social Justice Victory Front'

A meeting of the allies of the ruling TVK led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday formally named the alliance as the Secular social justice victory front (Mathachcharpatra Samookaneethi Vetri Koottani).

Emerging from the meeting, TNCC president B Manickam Tagore said a new alliance has been formed under the leadership of Vijay.

The name of the alliance itself speaks volumes about the ideals and agenda of the combine and all parties that fight for the rights of the state are part of the alliance, Tagore said.

"The alliance will fight bypolls," he said.

Notably absent were the leaders of the Left parties. Both the CPI(M) and the CPI, which support the government, have skipped the meeting at TVK headquarters in Panaiyur.