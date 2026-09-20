May reconsider support for Tamil Nadu government if it continues to act unilaterally: CPM

CHENNAI: The CPM may be forced to reconsider its support for the TVK government if it continues to ignore the views of opposition parties and that of the public, and takes decisions unilaterally, party state secretary P Shanmugam warned on Saturday.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the CPM’s protest at Pattinapakkam against the plan to construct a new secretariat in the area, Shanmugam said, “Only 34% of the people in Tamil Nadu voted for you (Vijay’s TVK). The government is functioning with the support of parties, including the CPM and the CPI. If you continue to take decisions unilaterally, we may have to take a different stand. Those in power should at least follow a basic democratic approach.”

The CPM leader’s remarks come days after the communist parties announced that they would be contesting the October 6 bypolls to the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies.