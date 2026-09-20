May reconsider support for Tamil Nadu government if it continues to act unilaterally: CPM

CHENNAI: The CPM may be forced to reconsider its support for the TVK government if it continues to ignore the views of opposition parties and that of the public, and takes decisions unilaterally, party state secretary P Shanmugam warned on Saturday.
Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the CPM’s protest at Pattinapakkam against the plan to construct a new secretariat in the area, Shanmugam said, “Only 34% of the people in Tamil Nadu voted for you (Vijay’s TVK). The government is functioning with the support of parties, including the CPM and the CPI. If you continue to take decisions unilaterally, we may have to take a different stand. Those in power should at least follow a basic democratic approach.”
The CPM leader’s remarks come days after the communist parties announced that they would be contesting the October 6 bypolls to the Madurantakam (SC) and Dharapuram (SC) Assembly constituencies.
On the plan for a new secretariat in Pattinapakkam, Shanmugam said the project could affect the livelihood of fishers and worsen traffic congestion. He suggested that the government consider locations such as Koyambedu, Race Course in Guindy and the India Meteorological Department campus instead for the project.
The communist leader criticised the government for announcing the project without consulting political parties and the public. He said the government should withdraw the G.O. issued for the project and announce that the secretariat would not be set up at Pattinapakkam.
He also demanded an all-party meeting on the project. “If the government continues with the project at Pattinapakkam, we will join the fishermen and oppose the construction work,” he said.
Shanmugam asked why it was difficult for the government to discuss the matter with other parties. He also alleged that the government was taking hurried decisions and later withdrawing them. “Let everyone sit together, discuss the issue and arrive at a decision. Isn’t that the democratic way of functioning?” he asked.