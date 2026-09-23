Madras HC dismisses AIADMK’s petition against Assembly resolution calling for Tribunal to resolve Mekedatu dam issue

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the petition filed by AIADMK Whip Agri SS Krishnamurthy, challenging the amendment made to the June 19 Assembly resolution, which called upon the Centre to set up a Tribunal to resolve the issue over the proposed dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery River.
The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the orders on Wednesday dismissing the petition.
The petitioner had stated that the resolution was adopted in the Assembly on June 19, opposing the proposal of the Karnataka government to construct a dam at Mekedatu across the Cauvery River.
An amendment was made to the resolution to include the clause demanding that the Centre set up the Tribunal, as per the request of the Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin, under section 4 of the Inter-State River Water Disputes Act, 1956.
During arguments, senior counsel SR Rajagopal, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the clause calling for setting up of the Tribunal was not part of the draft resolution circulated to the members on June 18, and the amended resolution was passed without voting.
Advocate General Vijay Narayan submitted that the amended resolution was put to vote as per the request of the Chief Minister and none had objected to it then.
He also played certain video footage recorded in the Assembly on the day of passing of the resolution.
The AG, further, said the proceedings of the Assembly cannot be challenged before a court of law as there is a constitutional bar on judicial interference.