Stalin mocks CM Vijay over power cuts, says even TN ministers face outages

When Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar recently took part in an event in Madurai, there had been a power cut and, when Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan was addressing a function at Thanjavur, a similar incident happened, Stalin alleged.

Besides Kumar and Viswanathan, power cuts were seen in separate programmes attended by Ministers K A Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna, and V Gandhiraj, the Dravidian party top leader claimed based on reports in the media.

In his post, Stalin said: "In the TVK regime, if this is the situation faced by the ministers themselves, there is no need to comment on the plight of the ordinary people."