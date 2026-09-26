Stalin mocks CM Vijay over power cuts, says even TN ministers face outages

DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said the ministers themselves face power cuts in Tamil Nadu and mocked Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the issue, saying the CM appeared to have filmed 'reels' when he visited the headoffice of the power distribution corporation in Chennai rather than addressing the issue.
The former chief minister posted a card in his social media handle which featured screenshots from television channels on power outages when ministers took part in separate functions.
When Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar recently took part in an event in Madurai, there had been a power cut and, when Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan was addressing a function at Thanjavur, a similar incident happened, Stalin alleged.
Besides Kumar and Viswanathan, power cuts were seen in separate programmes attended by Ministers K A Sengottaiyan, Aadhav Arjuna, and V Gandhiraj, the Dravidian party top leader claimed based on reports in the media.
In his post, Stalin said: "In the TVK regime, if this is the situation faced by the ministers themselves, there is no need to comment on the plight of the ordinary people."
On the CM's recent inspection at the state-run Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL), Stalin sarcastically said that Vijay did not conduct a review on the issue there, but "appears to have recorded reels (for social media)."
Power cuts have increased in the state in recent times and "reels regime" is an often used phrase by the Opposition to target the TVK regime.
TVK had used social media like never before in the history of Tamil Nadu to win power in the state and during the run up to the April 2026 Assembly polls, it followed conventional methods like holding public meetings only to a very limited extent.
(With inputs from PTI)