Veeramani POCSO Case: Tamil Nadu Minister alleges cover-up and ‘settlement’ attempts

Tamil Nadu Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar on Saturday alleged that attempts were made to “settle” the POCSO case involving Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani, accusing the previous DMK government of shielding the 84-year-old industrialist.
Kumar claimed that although police were aware of the allegations, no effective legal action was taken amid alleged attempts to settle the matter involving large sums of money. The DMK has denied having any links with Veeramani in connection with the case.
Addressing reporters, Kumar alleged that the DMK was “overreacting” to the action against Veeramani and accused the party of deliberately protecting the granite businessman.
The minister claimed that an initial complaint against Veeramani in 2024 had been systematically suppressed by the previous administration and that a closure report was filed citing “insufficient evidence”.
He questioned how alleged attempts to settle a case involving large sums of money and allegations of sexual abuse of a minor could have taken place in the state capital without the knowledge of the Home Department and intelligence agencies.
Kumar alleged that the case had been prematurely closed to protect the accused following alleged monetary transactions. He also claimed that any attempts at extortion, suppression of evidence or an extra-judicial settlement would have required the involvement or knowledge of officials.
The minister said a transparent investigation would be conducted under the direct supervision of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and assured that anyone found to have been involved in shielding the accused, extortion or destruction of evidence would face legal action.
The state government has constituted a four-member, all-women Special Investigation Team to probe the POCSO case against Veeramani and related allegations. The team comprises senior women police officers and will function under the supervision of the Chennai Police Commissioner.
Meanwhile, the Chennai POCSO Special Court has extended Veeramani’s judicial custody until 9 October. He was arrested on 29 August, and his earlier remand period ended on Friday.
(With inputs from PTI)