Veeramani POCSO Case: Tamil Nadu Minister alleges cover-up and ‘settlement’ attempts

Tamil Nadu Law Minister R Nirmal Kumar on Saturday alleged that attempts were made to “settle” the POCSO case involving Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani, accusing the previous DMK government of shielding the 84-year-old industrialist.

Kumar claimed that although police were aware of the allegations, no effective legal action was taken amid alleged attempts to settle the matter involving large sums of money. The DMK has denied having any links with Veeramani in connection with the case.

Addressing reporters, Kumar alleged that the DMK was “overreacting” to the action against Veeramani and accused the party of deliberately protecting the granite businessman.

The minister claimed that an initial complaint against Veeramani in 2024 had been systematically suppressed by the previous administration and that a closure report was filed citing “insufficient evidence”.