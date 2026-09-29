CM Vijay opens renovated Gandhi museum, offers prayers at Meenakshi temple in Madurai

MADURAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday inaugurated the renovated Gandhi Memorial Museum and offered prayers at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple after launching the gold ring scheme for newborns in Madurai.
At the Gandhi museum, Vijay garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi before visiting the renovated galleries. He viewed photographs, newly introduced digital displays, touchscreen exhibits on Gandhi, photographs of freedom fighters, Gandhi’s personal belongings and saw a short film on his life. He also signed the visitors’ book and recorded his impressions of the museum.
The historic museum complex comprises structures built during different periods. Its central portion was constructed during the reign of Rani Mangammal in the 17th century, while the southern portion was added in 1877 during the colonial period.
A library block was constructed by the union government in 1955, and the Gandhi Memorial Museum was opened to the public in 1959 by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The renovation was carried out using traditional materials, including lime, jaggery, kadukkai, small bricks and river sand. The heritage Madras terrace and vaulted roofs were also restored without altering their traditional character.
The museum now features digitised display panels, digital kiosks, an audio-visual hall, a rotoscope and a puppet show. The library has been provided with new bookshelves and reading tables.
The museum, one of seven memorial museums established across India after Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, holds particular significance as Gandhi changed to his iconic loincloth during his stay on West Masi Street in Madurai on September 22, 1921. It houses 14 original articles used by Gandhi and 32 replicas. Among the significant exhibits is the blood-stained dhoti worn by Gandhi on the day he was assassinated. The museum also has a replica of Gandhi’s Sevagram hut, and a peace park.
In the evening, Vijay reached the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple around 4.15 pm and walked along the Chithirai streets, waving to people gathered along the route. He entered the temple premises through the Ashta Shakthi Mandapam around 4.19 pm.
Ministers N Anand, CTR Nirmal Kumar, S Ramesh and P Viswanathan accompanied him. The temple administration accorded Vijay a traditional poornakumbam welcome. Temple trustee board chairman Rukmani Palanivel Rajan, mother of former DMK minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, and other trustees presented him with a memento.
Vijay subsequently proceeded to the sanctum and participated in the evening Sayaraksha pooja at the Meenakshi Amman and Swami sannidhis before offering prayers. Vijay left the temple around 4.55 pm and proceeded to Madurai airport. The temple’s Kumbabhishekam was held on September 17 after a 17-year gap. Vijay was originally scheduled to attend the ceremony but could not participate due to his London visit.
3 injured in crowd chaos
Be it the chief minister’s visit to Government Rajaji Hospital to launch the gold ring scheme, or his visits to the Gandhi Museum and the Meenakshi temple, a large number of people, especially youngsters, gathered at various points along the route. Seven people fainted due to dehydration after standing for a prolonged period under the scorching sun. Police personnel were seen lifting them away for medical care. Three others sustained minor injuries and were taken to GRH for treatment, police said.