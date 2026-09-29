CM Vijay opens renovated Gandhi museum, offers prayers at Meenakshi temple in Madurai

MADURAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday inaugurated the renovated Gandhi Memorial Museum and offered prayers at the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple after launching the gold ring scheme for newborns in Madurai.

At the Gandhi museum, Vijay garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi before visiting the renovated galleries. He viewed photographs, newly introduced digital displays, touchscreen exhibits on Gandhi, photographs of freedom fighters, Gandhi’s personal belongings and saw a short film on his life. He also signed the visitors’ book and recorded his impressions of the museum.

The historic museum complex comprises structures built during different periods. Its central portion was constructed during the reign of Rani Mangammal in the 17th century, while the southern portion was added in 1877 during the colonial period.

A library block was constructed by the union government in 1955, and the Gandhi Memorial Museum was opened to the public in 1959 by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The renovation was carried out using traditional materials, including lime, jaggery, kadukkai, small bricks and river sand. The heritage Madras terrace and vaulted roofs were also restored without altering their traditional character.